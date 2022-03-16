Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X among Grammy performers

Grammy Awards bosses have announced a string of artists who will perform at this year's ceremony, including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. The ceremony is set to take place in Las Vegas on 3 April and the Recording Academy have also announced Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile and Jack Harlow will be taking to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on music's biggest night.

All the performers are up for awards during the event, with Billie and Olivia both nominated for seven prizes each, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Brandi and Nas have five nominations, while Jack has earned two slots on the shortlists for his contributions to the “Old Town Road” hitmaker's “Montero” LP.

BTS are up for Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance and Brothers Osborne will contest Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/ Group Performance. Overall, Jon Batiste leads this year's nominations with a total of 11 nods, way ahead of Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., who all have eight. The ceremony was originally due to take place on 31 January in Los Angeles but was postponed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

A joint statement from the Recording Academy and broadcasters CBS explained at the time: "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. "Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating music’s biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon."

It was later confirmed the show - which will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row - would take place in April and move to Las Vegas. Harvey Mason Jr, the CEO of the Recording Academy, said: "We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. "From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community.

