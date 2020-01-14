Billie Eilish is "still in shock" she was chosen to write the new James Bond film theme song.
The 18-year-old singer has confirmed she penned the iconic song for the upcoming installment 'No Time To Die' with her older brother Finneas O'Connell and will record it - making her the youngest ever star to do so - ahead of the film's release on April 3, 2020.
She said: "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way.
"To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock.
"Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of 'Goldfinger' and 'Live And Let Die'.
"We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."