Billie Eilish to record Bond theme?









Billie Eilish arrives at Billboard's Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Billie Eilish is reportedly in talks to record the theme song for "No Time To Die", which would make her the youngest artist to tackle a James Bond theme. The 18-year-old singer is believed to have met with franchise bosses to discuss recording the iconic song for the upcoming installment "No Time To Die", respected Bond blog MI6-HQ reports. Several names have been thrown around for the Bond gig, including Ed Sheeran, whose manager Stuart Camp recently revealed the 'Perfect' hitmaker is still "open" to making the theme song. However, he claimed the franchise's producer Barbra Broccoli and her team don't hold discussions for the job until much later on. He said: "We met [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli when we played Dublin [in 2017] and they were interested.

"Danny Boyle was attached to the film after that, who made 'Yesterday' [which featured Sheeran], so there was a close connection there.

"Obviously they changed directors but we're still open to it, but they're not even having those conversations yet."

Ed previously revealed that he wrote a Bond theme a few years ago "just in case".

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's name has also come up, and although she denied the rumours, she said she would be up for it.

And Sam Smith and Adele, who already performed 2015's "Writing's On The Wall" for "Spectre" and 2012's titular theme "Skyfall" respectively, have also been rumoured to take on the job once again after bagging Academy Awards for their previous efforts.

Liam Gallagher has also put himself forward for the coveted gig.

He said: "The new James Bond one, it's all about dying innit.

"Die not next week, can't be a**ed dying today, might die f***ing next month, there's a lot of death going on.

"But you know they can give us a call, why not."