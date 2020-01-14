Billie Eilish is reportedly in talks to record the theme song for "No Time To Die", which would make her the youngest artist to tackle a James Bond theme.
The 18-year-old singer is believed to have met with franchise bosses to discuss recording the iconic song for the upcoming installment "No Time To Die", respected Bond blog MI6-HQ reports.
Several names have been thrown around for the Bond gig, including Ed Sheeran, whose manager Stuart Camp recently revealed the 'Perfect' hitmaker is still "open" to making the theme song.
However, he claimed the franchise's producer Barbra Broccoli and her team don't hold discussions for the job until much later on.
He said: "We met [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli when we played Dublin [in 2017] and they were interested.