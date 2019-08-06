Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X pose backstage. Picture: Reuters

Billy Ray Cyrus originally suggested the word "marijuana" for his verse on the "Old Town Road" remix - but it got changed to 'Fendi sports bra". The country music legend's suggestion for his feature on the Lil Nas X track was changed by co-writer Jozzy, who swapped the dope word for "Fendi sports bra".

Speaking on Taste of Country, Billy said: "For some reason, I immediately thought it was funny to say, 'Baby's got a habit: diamond rings and marijuana.' See it is funny. They said, 'Everything but the marijuana.' [Jozzy] said, 'How about Fendi sports bra?' I thought, 'It's probably good because I don't know what that is. Boom, that kinda happened, we rolled with it in minutes.'"

Miley Cyrus' father "immediately thought it was a hit" after he heard the original track on social media video app TikTok, and admitted he was worried he wouldn't be able to hit one of the high notes.

However, he added: "Once I got up there, it was a lot of fun."

The viral hit was recently named the longest running number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Previous record holder Mariah Carey congratulated Lil Nas X for overtaking her hit 'One Sweet Day'.

The 49-year-old superstar's 1995 duet with Boyz II Men spent 16 weeks at the top of the chart.

As he celebrated his 17th week in the No1 spot recently, Mariah tweeted: "Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ...

"Thank you for acknowledging this song One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who's ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones. (sic)"

The 20-year-old star replied immediately and hailed the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker a "legend and an icon", whilst he admitted it was surreal getting a message from his idol.

Retweeting Mariah's post, he added: "wowwww thank you so much mariah! you are a legend and an icon and i'm blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal! (sic)"

Lil Nas also penned a poignant post on his Instagram account to mark the milestone.

Punctuated with emojis, he wrote on Instagram: "on december 2nd i went into the studio & recorded OLD TOWN ROAD & put it out the exact same day!! did i know it would become the longest running number 1 song of all time? NO!

"but i am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me. this song has changed my life and the way i see the world around me in less than a year. thank you to every single person who has been apart of this journey. as i said before, it's just the beginning! (sic)"

In 2017, Mariah's feat became tied with 'Despacito' by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.