ABBA's Bjorn and Benny. Picture: Bang Showbiz

ABBA songwriter Bjorn Ulvaeus has teased that the Swedish pop group could release a new album following the success of their recent studio sessions. The Swedish pop group haven't made a studio LP since 1981's 'The Visitors' but the 73-year-old songwriter and the other three members - Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Frida Lyngstad - have recorded two brand new tracks, one of which is titled 'I Still Have Faith In You', for an upcoming BBC documentary.

Bjorn has now tantalising teased that a full album could come out following the "wonderful" experience the foursome shared in the studio.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard newspaper, he said: "A new album? Possibly. Or four songs or something like that - that's possible."

However, he is adamant that the band will never tour again and instead fans will have to get their ABBA live fix from their 'Abbatar' holograms which will go on a digital tour either in 2019 or 2020.

Bjorn added: "But for us to perform on stage that's just not going to happen. That's a definite."

Back in July, Bjorn delighted ABBA fanatics everywhere by revealing details of the two fresh tracks.

He said: "One of them is a pop tune, very danceable. The other is more timeless, more reflective, that is all I will say. It is Nordic sad, but happy at the same time."

ABBA's music is once again at the forefront of popular culture because of the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' film, which is soundtracked by the group's hits.

Cher stars in the sequel and after singing 'Fernando' for a scene in the movie she went on to record a full album of ABBA covers entitled 'Dancing Queen' which contains her versions of some of their best-loved songs such as 'SOS, 'Waterloo' and 'The Winner Takes It All'.