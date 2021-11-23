Black Coffee scores Grammy nomination, Jon Batiste leads with 11

By Jill Serjeant Jazz musician Jon Batiste led nominations on Tuesday for the Grammy Awards with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R with eight apiece.

South African DJ and producer Black Coffee also received a nomination for “Subconsciously” in the best dance/electronic album category. Batiste and Bieber will compete for the top prize - album of the year - along with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, H.E.R, Kanye West, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, organisers said. Jon Batiste performs at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. Picture: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs The Grammys, the highest honours in the music industry, will be handed out at ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 31.

Wow🥺🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/CA9jwXOaND — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 23, 2021 Nominees in the top three categories - album, song and record of the year - were increased to 10 from 8 for the first time. "Adding more nominees is a way to cast a wider net for more music, more artists and more genres," Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr said, announcing the change on Tuesday. Eilish, Rodrigo, Bieber and Batiste were also among the 10 nominees for record of the year, along with Swedish band Abba's new single, "I Still Have Faith in You."