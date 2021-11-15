Blake Lively to direct Taylor Swift's latest music video

Blake Lively will make her directorial debut with Taylor Swift's new song 'I Bet You Think About Me'. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter announced that her good pal has stepped behind the camera to put together the promo for “I Bet You Think About Me”, a new track added to her album “Red (Taylor's Version)" - which she released on Friday - and the clip will make its debut on Monday.

The “All Too Well” singer posted on Instagram on Sunday: “"SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET [siren emoji] I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.(sic)" The pair were spotted together - along with Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds, 45 - on set at “Saturday Night Live” when Taylor appeared on the show to perform a 10-minute version of “All Too Well”. During that performance, a short film that Taylor directed which starred Sadie Sink, 19, and Dylan O'Brien, 30, and was inspired by the song aired as the backdrop.

The new video features fellow singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, 43, and is for one of the nine new songs added to the new version of the 2012 album. The Grammy-winning star is re-recording her early albums after Scooter Braun purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million, and with it acquired the rights to her back catalogue. Scooter's Ithaca Holdings then sold the catalogue to Shamrock Holdings, without offering Taylor the chance to buy her masters.

The original album boasted 16 tracks, but “Red (Taylor's Version)” is an epic 30-tracks long. And the “22” singer said recently admitted it has been "very empowering" to reclaim her old work. She said: “The fans are the people who turned it into something very empowering. They were just saying to me over and over again, 'We wanna listen to your versions. If you redo it, that's what we'll listen to.”