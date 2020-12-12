Blue Ivy Carter earns Grammy nomination

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has been nominated for a Grammy Award, after she was added to the credits of her mother’s Best Music Video nod. The eight-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z appears in her mother’s music video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’, and after the Recording Academy recently updated the list of nominated artists, Blue Ivy’s name has been added to the credits of the song’s Best Music Video nomination, making her an official Grammy nominee. Blue Ivy and her mother will compete against Drake's “Life is Good”, Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown”, Harry Styles' “Adore You”, and Woodkid's “Goliath”. The youngster is also only one year older than the youngest-ever Grammy honouree, Leah Peasall, whose group The Peasall Sisters won Album of the Year, Soundtrack in 2001. Blue Ivy earned her first BET Award in June for “Brown Skin Girl”, which was included in “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack album.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé - who also has three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with Jay-Z - recently said she "understood her power" when she became a mother.

She said: "Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration.

“It became my mission to make sure [Blue Ivy] lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued.

“I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family. And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history.”

And the ‘Halo’ hitmaker also discussed the ways in which she makes sure her kids stay grounded despite their famous parents.

She added: "I have become a better listener. Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old.

“My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my daughter know that she is never too young to contribute to changing the world."