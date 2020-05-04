Bollywood celebrities raise money for India in "I for India" concert
For the first time ever, the Indian entertainment industry came together in the biggest home-to-home concert to ever happen from India.
A-list Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan together with his kids supported the "I for India" fundraiser concert.
The initiative, to raise funds towards India's Covid Response Fund (ICRF), attempted to bring people together in solidarity against the challenges they face due to the global pandemic.
The concert which was live on Facebook on March 3 featured India’s leading actors, musicians, singers, sportspersons and industrialists who entertained fans from their homes, with performances straight from their hearts.
Actor and produce, Shah Rukh Khan set up a singing station in his home and entertained his fans with a song. His son, Abram joined his dad a few minutes later and the two danced in their living room.
Hrithik Roshan sang "Tere Jaisa yaar kaha" from the film "Yaarana" and paid tribute to all the warriors of Covid 19 mainly healthcare workers and thanked them for protecting us against Coronavirus.
For his set, Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to his fellow friend and industry legend, Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday (May 30). His emotions got the better of him as he shared his tribute to the world.
So far the initiative raised close to R11 million.
Watch their videos here:
View this post on Instagram
This beautiful poem has so much relevance right now. Thank you my friend @vjymaurya for writing this insightful composition about this unprecedented time. Let's hold on world. let's keep our hopes alive and wait for the world to heal.🙏🏻 Happy to be a part of #IforIndia #SocialForGood Donate now: Link in bio 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india
