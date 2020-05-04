Bollywood celebrities raise money for India in "I for India" concert

For the first time ever, the Indian entertainment industry came together in the biggest home-to-home concert to ever happen from India.

A-list Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan together with his kids supported the "I for India" fundraiser concert.

The initiative, to raise funds towards India's Covid Response Fund (ICRF), attempted to bring people together in solidarity against the challenges they face due to the global pandemic.

The concert which was live on Facebook on March 3 featured India’s leading actors, musicians, singers, sportspersons and industrialists who entertained fans from their homes, with performances straight from their hearts.

Actor and produce, Shah Rukh Khan set up a singing station in his home and entertained his fans with a song. His son, Abram joined his dad a few minutes later and the two danced in their living room.