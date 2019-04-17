British singer-songwriter Sam Smith during his 45-minute long performance at Grand West. The singer cut his show short because of a “strained voice”. Picture: Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Big Concerts on Wednesday announced that the remaining Sam Smith shows on 17 and 18 April at the Grand Arena, GrandWest have been cancelled. This comes after the British singer cancelled his show halfway through his Tuesday night performance due to a strained voice.

In the statement released by the event organiser, they explain that the "difficult decision was made after Sam sought advice from medical specialists and his team, and after having to cut his show short last night with concerns for his voice".

Adding that "Sam is deeply upset that he is unable to perform for his fans in Cape Town but needs to rest at this time".

For more info, please click here: https://t.co/7UD6T0sxTO — BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) April 17, 2019

See ticket refund details below.

All ticket purchases made via Computicket’s website and call centre will automatically be refunded in full to the credit card used for the purchase.

Ticket holders that bought their tickets in-store need to go to their nearest Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers outlet to process their full refund.

The cut-off date for all refunds will be Friday 31 May 2019.