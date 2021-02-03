'Bridgerton' gets the TikTok musical treatment
Following the overwhelling response to “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical”, the Shondaland breakout series “Bridgerton” seems to be next for the musical treatment.
Earlier this year, following the runway Netflix original hit series’ debut, TikTok creator and singer Abigail Barlow had the bright idea to turn “Bridgerton” into a musical.
Barlow first went to work on the now infamous “I Burn for You” scene featuring Lady Daphne Bridgerton, Duchess of Hastings (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).
“Burn For You” quickly became an instant hit on the video-sharing app with various creators dueting Barlow taking over the FYPs (For You Pages) of “Bridgerton” fans on the app.
@abigailbarlowww
Ignore the terrible ✨queens English✨ ##IsThisAvailable ##fyp♬ original sound - Abigail Barlow
@abigailbarlowww
Excuse the spit sounds let’s hear some Simons! 🥰✨ If u need reference go check out the original tiktok! ##bridgertonmusical♬ original sound - Abigail Barlow
@ohhey_brandon
##duet with @abigailbarlowww Created a Tik Tok just to duet & sing this ##BridgertonMusical 😍✨🎩 ##fyp ##IsThisAvailable ##TheatreBoy♬ original sound - Abigail Barlow
@nick_t_daly
##duet with @abigailbarlowww my formal application to be the duke of bridgertontok. ##singing ##bridgerton ##simon♬ original sound - Abigail Barlow
@tomkaisr
##duet with @abigailbarlowww I had to do another one I’m so obsessed ##bridgerton ##bridgertonmusical ##simon ##singing♬ original sound - Abigail Barlow
Barlow continued developing the musical and roped in Emily Bear who she was working with on a different musical and the two women seem to be making magic.
They’ve been documenting their writing process during lives on TikTok, giving fans a chance to see how musicals are made.
@abigailbarlowww
THIS IS THE MOST FUN IVE HAD WRITING IN A LONG TIME! Also can we talk about @emilythebear ? She’s the yin to my yang✨ ##bridgertonmusical ##fyp♬ original sound - Abigail Barlow
@abigailbarlowww
Written by me and @emilythebear for ze boyz. Should we drop the instrumental?? ##bridgertonmusical ##fyp♬ original sound - Abigail Barlow
@abigailbarlowww
When Daphne rides in on dat horse doe 🥵 ##baddie ##bridgertonmusical ##fyp @emilythebear 💖♬ original sound - Abigail Barlow
Speaking in a video on Bear’s YouTube channel, the duo shared about the conception of the musical, gave a BTS look into their creative process and their thoughts of bringing their idea to stage.
The duo also recently spoke to Variety and in the interview Barlow and Bear revealed that a concept album and Broadway musical are in the works.
“We have a lot of different options right now, because not only have people been paying attention, but now also the executives are paying attention,” Bear said.
“We’re trying to keep our wits about us and finish the project as well, just so that we have something solid to share with people,” Barlow adds. “But the dream, of course, would be Broadway. Wouldn’t that be nice, if the world opened back up and we could put on ’Bridgerton: The Musical’?”