'Bridgerton' gets the TikTok musical treatment

They’ve been documenting their writing process during lives on TikTok, giving fans a chance to see how musicals are made.

Speaking in a video on Bear’s YouTube channel, the duo shared about the conception of the musical, gave a BTS look into their creative process and their thoughts of bringing their idea to stage.

The duo also recently spoke to Variety and in the interview Barlow and Bear revealed that a concept album and Broadway musical are in the works.

“We have a lot of different options right now, because not only have people been paying attention, but now also the executives are paying attention,” Bear said.

“We’re trying to keep our wits about us and finish the project as well, just so that we have something solid to share with people,” Barlow adds. “But the dream, of course, would be Broadway. Wouldn’t that be nice, if the world opened back up and we could put on ’Bridgerton: The Musical’?”