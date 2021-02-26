Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak form new band Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have teamed up to form a new band, Silk Sonic, and the pair will release their first single on March 5th after recording an album together.

The pair have teamed up to record an album, which appears to be called “An Evening With Silk Sonic”, and the first tune from the record - which also features "special guest host" Bootsy Collins - will be released on March 5th.

Bruno wrote on Twitter: "We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5. (sic)"

✨We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5.✨ pic.twitter.com/kzCQ3f7NRa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 26, 2021

Rapper Anderson tweeted: "WE MADE AN ALBUM!! YALL GET THE FIRST SONG NEXT FRIDAY 3/5!! ROCKET EMOJIS AND ALL THAT!!! (sic)"

Big Sean replied: "Yes!!!!! So this what u was talking bout “another album I’m doing” [laughing emoji] (sic)"