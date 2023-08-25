Burna Boy bemoans lack of acknowledgement in Nigeria on new J. Cole feature: ‘This is the m****f***** thanks I get’

Just a few hours since Burna Boy released his new album, ‘I Told Them…’, the eagerly anticipated project has already delivered its first major talking point. On one of the stand-out songs, ‘Thanks’, which features J. Cole, the Grammy Award winner bemoans what he feels is a lack of appropriate recognition and acknowledgement in his native Nigeria.

“This is the m*****f**** thanks I get, for making my people proud every chance I get. It's okay, I get. This Naija, no love. Only Jah know where it started from.” He later added, “I showed you how to really do this thing.”

Renowned Nigerian afrobeats commentator Joey Akan noted, “Now I finally understand why Burna Boy has this running disdain for Nigerians. "According to his expression on ‘Thanks,' ft J. Cole, he feels unappreciated at home. “Burna believes Nigerians don't give him enough plaudits for his exceptional contribution to, and representation of our culture. It can pain to work and get the money, but fail to attract the level of reverence he believes he deserves.”

Burna believes Nigerians don't give him enough plaudits for his exceptional contribution to, and representation… — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) August 25, 2023 In its album notes, Apple Music aptly noted how from the very beginning of his career, Burna Boy has always moved with the disposition of a “misunderstood and under-appreciated virtuoso”.