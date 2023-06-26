Burna Boy wins BET Best International Act for a record fourth time

Burna Boy proved that he continues to be the continent’s top act after once again winning the BET award for Best International Act on Sunday night. In doing so, the 31-year-old afrobeats star has become the first African artist to win the award four times. He previously won the award three times in a row between 2019, 2020 and 2021 before Tems broke his run last year.

Other nominees for the award included K.O, Uncle Waffles and Pabi Cooper. Burna had previously been disappointed not to have won a Grammy Award for his hit single "Last Last" earlier in the year after being pipped to the award by SA's Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode.

Burna was not present to accept his award, so Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian Michael Blackson accepted the award on his behalf. “This is for Africa right now. For Afrobeats, shout out to all of you,” he said. “Burna Boy congratulations, congratulations to Afrobeats, congratulations to my continent. Everybody needs to take a trip to Africa, go visit home.” The awards show also featured Davido performing several songs from his latest album, including one of “Unavailable” featuring local amapiano star Musa Keys.

Shortly after the awards, Burna announced that he would be releasing the music video for his latest single “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” on Monday. “Sittin’ On Top Of The World. Burna Boy & 21 Savage Video drops Monday 26th June 11am EST /4pm WAT,” he tweeted.