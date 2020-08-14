Burna Boy’s 'Twice As Tall' after his P. Diddy collab album drops

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Burna Boy released his fifth studio album, “Twice As Tall” – and people love it. The African giant dropped the 15-track album, which was produced by P. Diddy, on Friday, August 14. Announcing its release on social media, Burna said there was no title on the album cover because he wanted the art to do the talking. “Honestly, no title cause I wanted the art to speak for itself. This album was a journey through a bunch of emotions and energies at different points in time. “It has now morphed into something bigger than me. It serves as a bridge for mankind to show that we’re all different but still very much the same.

"I’m grateful for the unreal talents that came together from ALL over the world to pull this off. Shout out to the OG @diddy for coming on board and sprinkling his unique spice on this! I hope I’m able to spark something in you when you listen,” he said.

Speaking to Apple Music, the “Ye” hitmaker revealed that he never calculates his moves.

“I move with the spirit and where it takes me. It’s not too calculated for me when I take my steps, but when I move I’ll know if it’s right.”

On how he got P. Diddy to work with him, he said: “We had about 80% of the album done before Puff jumped on the project. But once he jumped on he was working around the clock non-stop, trying to add to this project and deliver for me, and make it special,” Burna said.

Since the release of the album, Burna has been getting compliments from musicians across the world, including P. Diddy himself.

Excited to listen to this new Burna Boy. #TwiceAsTall — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 14, 2020

Burna boy don enter another planet #TWICEASTALL 👏👏👏👏👏👏✊👍wow. Congrats @burnaboy this one pass grammy level. This is total LEVEL UP — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) August 14, 2020

“Twice As Tall” is available on Apple Music and other streaming platforms.