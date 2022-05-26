Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa team up for racy single

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's new single is filled with sexually charged lyrics. The pair's song “Potion”, which released today (May 26), marks the second time they have worked together after their 2018 hit “One Kiss” spent eight weeks at number one and scooped the British Single of the Year Brit award.

Calvin's comeback single “Potion” features Dua, 26, singing in the chorus: "Late night conversations, electric emotions / Sprinkled with a little bit of sex and it's a potion / Late night bodies aching, mental stimulation / Sprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal and it's a moment." Watch The single also features an explicit section from US rapper Young Thug, 30.

“Potion” is the first song to be released from 38-year-old DJ Calvin's sixth album – his first in five years – titled “Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2”. The first volume in 2017 included the song “Feels”, which featured Pharrell Williams, 49, Katy Perry, 37, and Big Sean, 34. A music insider told The Sun newspaper: "The track is like 'Feels 2.0', both in terms of the sound and the style of the video. 'Potion' picks up where 'Feels' left off. The video has already been shot and Dua wears a load of sexy outfits."

Calvin has a busy week ahead as he is headlining Radio 1's “Big Weekend” in Coventry on Saturday, which marks the comeback for the music festival for the first time since 2019. He also has gigs lined up in America, including DJ sets at the infamous party Mecca Las Vegas, as well as Glastonbury Festival. Related video

Calvin is set to marry Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope, 32, who was seen earlier this week flashing her huge engagement ring. The pair were pictured together at London's Chelsea Flower Show after they got engaged under a giant tree on Calvin's farm in Ibiza, where he has a summer residency at Ushuaia, alongside actor Idris Elba, 49. Dua is single after splitting from her model boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 22, who she was reportedly dating from 2019 before their break up last year.

