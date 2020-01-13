"Havana" singer Camila Cabello has reflected on her self-titled debut album and revealed she will "never forget" that period of her career.
The 22-year-old singer celebrated two years to the day since she released her first solo record "Camila" on Sunday, and she shared an emotional career montage alongside a sweet social media note to her dedicated fans.
She wrote: "Today is the two year anniversary of my first album... these clips go from the last memory I made from this album back to the very first
"it's crazy looking at the girl in these videos, watching these performances and remembering how I felt in those moments - I remember being so scared in that first video but fighting through the knee, hands, and voice shaking with all I had- honestly watching these videos has left me kind of speechless and nostalgic in the best way.
"I will never forget these memories for as long as I live. (sic)"