Cardi B and Beyoncé's 2017 collaboration 'scrapped' after leak

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Beyoncé and Cardi B scrapped a secret collaboration in 2017, after it leaked online. In October of that year, engineer Michael Ashby, posted a picture of his computer screen on his Instagram Story and the file name "Cardi B ft Beyoncé demo" clearly on display. He was then forced to apologise for the leak, but Cardi denied she had ever met him and that the song even existed. However, a snippet of the song, believed to be called "Wet", was leaked online. Producer J White Did It - who co-produced Cardi's breakthrough hit "Bodak Yellow"- has since claimed the track was definitely made, but that the pair decided to scrap it after the leak.

In a new video interview posted on social media, J - who has since teamed up with Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion on their "Savage" remix - explained: "I was just as giddy as everybody else.

"I was sitting there just waiting, looking on the internet then it leaked.

"Bro, three years ago I had a Beyoncé play with Cardi and that kinda went sour because it went viral that they was doing a song together and that cut out

"This time the song leaked before the song came out ... But listen, that song came out when I say I sat like this [in silence] For like, 10 minutes."

Cardi and Beyoncé first met when the "Press" rapper performed at her husband Jay-Z's Made In America festival in August 2017.

And the pair's fans demanded the 'I Like It' hitmaker and 'Crazy in Love' singer team up on a track after a picture of them at the event went viral.