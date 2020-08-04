Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to drop collab this week

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have recorded a collaboration called “WAP”, which is set to drop on August 7. The rap superstars have joined forces on the track, 'WAP', which is set for release on Friday. The “Press” star and “Savage” hitmaker took to social media to share the artwork, a snap of the pair's hair interlocking into one. Alongside the post, Cardi wrote: "Single droppin this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap (sic)" View this post on Instagram Single droppin this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Aug 3, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT Megan, meanwhile, added a reference to her hit song “Hot Girl Summer” on her post on her own page, writing: "WAP @iamcardib and The Hot Girl Coach this Friday !!! (sic)"

The track marks the first new material from Cardi this year, and follows Megan's March EP, “Suga”, whilst it comes hot off the heels of her Beyoncé remix of “Savage”.

Meanwhile, last month, Megan was hospitalised after sustaining wounds "as a result of a crime that was committed against" her.

The 25-year-old megastar has since been inundated with well-wishes since the incident, and revealed Beyoncé sent her some flowers with a sweet message.

Megan shared a screenshot of a tweet by Chart Data which stated that their remix has sold over three million copies worldwide, along with a snap of the beautiful bouquet on Instagram.

The note from the “Crazy in Love” hitmaker - whose husband Jay-Z is the boss at Megan's record label Roc Nation - read: "Queen, Sending You All My Love. God Bless, Beyoncé."

And Megan captioned the post: "thank y'all. (sic)"

Rihanna also sent a floral gift to the rapper, who is an ambassador for her Savage X Fenty brand, and included a get well soon message.

The “Work” hitmaker wrote: "Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg!

"Just know you've got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!

"Love Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang."

Megan recently revealed she was shot in both feet in what was the "worst experience of [her] life" - and she blasted those poking fun at her.

The music star admitted it was "super scary" undergoing surgery following the incident, and the star insisted she "didn't deserve to get shot".

She said: "I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s*** taken out, to get the bullets taken out.