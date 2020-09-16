Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s mega hit 'WAP' goes platinum

CARDI B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single “WAP” has been certified platinum on the same month it was released.

On Tuesday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), a trade organisation that represents the recording industry in the US, announced that the song reached a platinum record, which is not an easy feat.

Not only that, but “WAP” has proven to be a global hit as it is ranked number one of the debut of the Billboard Global chart.

It’s also one of the most trending songs on social media via the #WAPChallenge where people record videos of themselves dancing to the track, imitating Meg and Cardi.

Both Meg’s and Cardi’s fans couldn’t help share their excitement at the song’s success.