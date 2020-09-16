Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s mega hit 'WAP' goes platinum
CARDI B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single “WAP” has been certified platinum on the same month it was released.
On Tuesday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), a trade organisation that represents the recording industry in the US, announced that the song reached a platinum record, which is not an easy feat.
Congrats 🎉 👏 @iamcardib + @theestallion! #WAP was #Certified Platinum 💿 the same month it was released! That is not an easy feat. 🏆 @AtlanticRecords pic.twitter.com/VZqDfZKj7Q— RIAA (@RIAA) September 15, 2020
Not only that, but “WAP” has proven to be a global hit as it is ranked number one of the debut of the Billboard Global chart.
It’s also one of the most trending songs on social media via the #WAPChallenge where people record videos of themselves dancing to the track, imitating Meg and Cardi.
Both Meg’s and Cardi’s fans couldn’t help share their excitement at the song’s success.
“The song be stuck in my head. Megan killed the song. She be like ‘If he ate my as* he's a bottom feeder. Big D stands for big demeanour’. Cardi murdered it. She be like ‘I ride on the thang like the cops behind me I spit on his Mic now he tryna sign me.’ The song is Fire,” tweeted @majesty.
In other news, Cardi is reported to be filing for divorce from her rapper husband Offset. Several publications, including People, reported “Cardi B and Offset are officially calling it quits after three years of marriage”.
The publication also reported that Cardi filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday, saying the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and “there are no prospects for reconciliation”, reportedly after finding out the Migos rapper, 28, had been unfaithful “yet again”.
Cardi and Offset have been married for three years.