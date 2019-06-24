Anderson .Paak, left, presents the album of the year award to Cardi B at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.Picture: AP

Cardi B and the late Nipsey Hussle scooped two accolades apiece at the BET Awards, with 26-year-old singer becoming the first female rapper to win Album of the Year for 'Invasion of Privacy'.



The 26-year-old star made history as she became the first female rapper to win Album of the Year for her triple platinum record 'Invasion Of Privacy' at the ceremony, which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, and she also took home the Female Rapper of the Year gong.





Cardi - who went into the ceremony as the most-nominated act with seven nods - opened Sunday's show with new single 'Press', during which she gave her husband Offset a lapdance.

Cardi really got stage presence. She performs dooooooown. pic.twitter.com/4BxWZj4Gxq — Solomon Ray 🌹 (@solomonraymusic) June 24, 2019





Accepting her Album of the Year prize, she told the audience: "Thank you so much everybody. As a female artist, I always feel like, 'Damn, sometimes I feel like I'm not doing too much, and sometimes I feel like I'm doing too much.'





"You're never motherf***ing perfect for these people.





"But the numbers don't lie. Three times platinum.





"I want to thank everybody who participated on the album - Kehlani, Chance the Rapper, YG, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and all the producers, thank you very much.





"I'm glad I made an album that your sister, your mother, your grandmother like it."





The BET Awards laid out a blue carpet in tribute to Nipsey - who was known for wearing blue outfits on stage - after he was shot in March dead aged 33.





He was posthumously given the Humanitarian award and also won Best Male Hip Hop Artist.





The late star's girlfriend Lauren London took to the stage to accept the gongs.





She said: "Thank you guys for all the love and support."





And in a nod to his Marathon Clothing store he was shot in front of, she added: "The Marathon continues again."





Rihanna presented Mary J. Blige with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the 'Umbrella' hitmaker thanked the legendary singer/songwriter for inspiring women to "be comfortable being ourselves".





She said: "Mary J. Blige, you have set the bar for relatable, timeless, classic music. You opened multiple doors for female artists in this industry.





"On behalf of all the women who came after you like myself, thank you for being you so we can be comfortable being ourselves."

Rihanna presenting Mary J. Blige with the Lifetime Achievement Award #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/uAnstVubFs — ً (@Kubsonikk) June 24, 2019





On the stage accepting her accolade, Mary said to Rihanna: "You inspire me right back, so thank you."





Mary also performed on the night, as did Lizzo, and Lil Nas X.





Beyonce and Bruno Mars were awarded Best Female R&B/ Pop Artist and Best Male R&B/ Pop Artist accolades respectively, and Migos won Best Group.





Snoop Dogg won the Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award for his song 'Blessing Me Again' with Rance Allen, and Childish Gambino scooped the Video of the Year prize for 'This is America'.





Local artist Sho Madjozi also walked away with the Best New International Act award.





BET Awards 2019 Winners List:





Video of the Year:





Childish Gambino, 'This Is America'





Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:





Beyoncé





Best Male R&B/Pop Artist:





Bruno Mars





Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:





Cardi





Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:





Nipsey Hussle





Best New Artist:





Lil Baby





Best Group:





Migos





Best Collaboration:





Travis Scott featuring Drake, 'Sicko Mode'





Album of the Year:





Cardi B, 'Invasion of Privacy





Viewers' Choice Award:





Ella Mai, 'Trip'





Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:





Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, 'Blessing Me Again'





Best Actress:





Regina King





Best Actor:





Michael B. Jordan





Best Movie:





'BlacKkKlansman'





Young Stars Award:





Marsai





Sportswoman of the Year:





Serena Williams





Sportsman of the Year:





Stephen Curry





BET HER Award:





H.E.R., 'Hard Place'





Video Director of the Year:





Karena Evans





Best International Act:





Burna Boy (Nigeria)





Best New International Act:



