Cardi B becomes first female rapper to have diamond certified song

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cardi B has made history as the first female rapper to have a diamond certified song with her track “Bodak Yellow”, which has shifted 10 million units since its release. The 28-year-old star's hit track “Bodak Yellow” has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning it has shifted a huge 10 million units since its release. Speaking to her fans in a video posted online, she said: "I just want to say thank you guys so much because without you guys, it wouldn’t have happened. It really made my day. And it really uplifted me." Cardi also shared a clip to her social media account where her record label Atlantic Records surprised her with the diamond certified plaque whilst they were all out at a restaurant together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Meanwhile, Cardi previously admitted there are "crazy expectations" for female rap stars.

She admitted: "People always have crazy expectations, especially when it comes to female rap. It’s not like it’s a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing.

“It’s almost like they want to see you fail. I hate the feeling when I don’t do something really good.

“So I want my s*** to be good because my last album did so well, and if this one doesn’t do well, I’m going to feel really sad ... I feel like I’m missing some songs. Everybody’s rushing me to put it out, but I don’t know if it’s the right time."

And Cardi thinks she's entitled to "brag" about her success.

She wrote online: "Naaaa naaaa Let me talk my big cash s*** f*** outta hereeeeee !!!Last Monday when I announced my single ya was in here clockin and talkin s*** bout my twitter likes as in I’m not most hated on this app.Now that I prove m************ wrong imma brag on it on GANG ! (sic)"