Cardi B bemoans scrutiny facing female rappers

Rap star Cardi B has blasted the double standards within the music industry. The chart-topping star has taken to Twitter to bemoan the impossibly-high standards that female rappers like herself are held to, saying they're consistently "disrespected" and made to feel like they're "not good enough".

In response to a post about the criticism of female rap stars, Cardi wrote: "Female rappers have to bust their a** on performances ,great visuals,hours on make up ,hours on hair ,pressure by the public to look perfect,make great music and yet are The most disrespected.It’s always they not good enough,what’s new? (sic)" Female rappers have to bust their ass on performances ,great visuals,hours on make up ,hours on hair ,pressure by the public to look perfect,make great music and yet are The most https://t.co/wMRBbc23TK’s always they not good enough,what’s new? It’s boring,Why her not me. https://t.co/CQChqEjTVs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 24, 2021 Although Cardi, 28, is one of the world's best-selling artists, she previously suggested that she was happier before finding fame. The 'WAP' hitmaker explained: "I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.

"I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me." Cardi also insisted she takes inspiration from things and people who exist outside the celebrity world.

She said: "My role models are the people around me who I see working. "Like for example, my mom would come home from work and get cooking right away. I also admire my homegirl, right? She used to strip. As soon as she would come home at five or six in the morning, she would finish counting singles, then get her son ready for school, and boom, take him to school." On the other hand, Cardi acknowledged that there are some positive aspects to being famous.