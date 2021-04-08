Cardi B is going to disappear for a 'very long time' to finish her new album

Cardi B has revealed she will go away for a while so she can focus on finishing her second studio album. The “WAP” rapper has admitted she stopped working on her hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2018's “Invasion of Privacy” due to the Covid-19 pandemic making her feel "discouraged" and not being able to properly promote or tour a record. She told the latest issue of XXL magazine - of which she is the cover star - that: “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created. Because last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year.' “But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole Covid thing discouraged me to put out my album. “Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour.

"I don’t feel like if I do like, an album promo run and everything, like, there’s no feelings to it, me doing interviews with people through a computer.

“I want to meet up with people. I want to have a conversation. It’s a better vibe."

The “Up” hitmaker also plans to host a series of album releases parties, which she can't do with the current coronavirus restrictions.

She said: “I love album release parties. I would love an album release party in New York. I could have one in Atlanta, but I want one also at home. And I want to see people.

“I shouldn’t fly out 50 of my friends just so they could be there in Atlanta and then somebody might catch Covid. No.

“So, it’s just something that I stopped, but then now that I keep putting out my singles, I keep saying like: ‘Damn. I have no choice but to put out my album this year.'”

When she did the interview, Cardi, 28, explained how she had “a week of making sure I handle all my business, making sure everything is good, go to meetings … And then, I’m going away for a very long time to finish my album."