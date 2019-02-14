Cardi B and Bruno Mars. Picture: Instagram

Cardi B has reactivated her Instagram account just two days after quitting the app following a backlash over her Grammy win.



The 26-year-old rapper deactivated her account earlier this week after receiving a backlash over her Grammy win for Best Rap Album, but it seems she couldn't stay away too long as she's posting on the photo-sharing app again in order to share some news with fans.





She shared a photo of herself with Bruno Mars and captioned the image: "Ok so I'm back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . #twogrammywinningartist (sic)".





Shortly before deactivating her account the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker posted two rants in defence of her win, one of which was deleted before she took down her whole account, and was an expletive-filled video in which she said she was "sick" of being dragged down.





She said in the now-deleted clip: I've been taking a lot of s**t today. I'm seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of s**t last night, and I'm sick of this s**t. I work hard for my motherf***ing album.





"I remember last year when I didn't win for 'Bodak Yellow' and everybody was like, 'Cardi got snubbed.' Now this year's a f***ing problem?! My album went two-time platinum, my n****, and every chart that there was, my album was always Top 10. Number one album, as well."





After deleting the video, the 'I Like It' rapper then posted a photo caption in which she explained how hard she had worked on her record.



