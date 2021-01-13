Cardi B reveals she spent only $15K on music video that made her millions
American rapper Cardi B has revealed how much it cost her to shoot a music video for her hit song, Bodak Yellow.
Released in 2017 by Atlantic Records as the lead single from her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy, Bodak Yellow was the song that added flavour to Cardi B’s fame.
As the winner of Single of the Year at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, the song topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks in a row, making the former reality TV star the second female rapper to reach number one with a solo song.
Taking to Twitter, the mother of one shared with her 16.3 million followers that it cost her $15 000 (R229 404) to shoot the music video for the song that received nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 60th Grammy Awards.
Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ....I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ...BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest .— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021
She said: “Fun fact: Bodak Yellow music video cost me $15 000. I was in Dubai, and I said ... I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ... BOOM BOOM BANG! Ya know the rest.”
She also revealed that for the Lick video with Offset, she had to pay from her pocket because she didn’t want to look like a small artist with “a tiny a** music video budget”.
When asked about Taki Taki, she said: “Clout is set video, so that was his creative and budget ... Taki Taki I had fun, but I was a little off. It was my first music video after giving birth, and my body was so skinny. I felt like it was my first day back at school, but DJ Snake made sure I felt like a comfy princess.”