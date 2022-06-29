Cardi B set to team up with Kanye West and Lil Durk: 'Friday we shaking the world'

Cardi B recently announced her highly-anticipated new single “Hot S***”, which is due on streaming platforms on July 1, through a 15-second teaser she shared on Instagram. In the caption she wrote: “My new single “Hot Shit” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨 Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) In the video, Cardi can be seen perched atop a skyscraper as she scans across a city at sunset. “Yeah, yeah, yeah,” she chants over a beat produced by Tay Keith, whose producer tag plays out at the beginning of the video. She’d go on to reveal A-list features on the song a few hours later: “Hot Sh** featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West 🔥🔥🔥 THIS FRIDAY JULY 1 🎥🎥🎥”.

Hot Shit featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West 🔥🔥🔥



THIS FRIDAY JULY 1 🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ff7GJJ6xmU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 28, 2022 “Friday we shaking the world I promise 🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪,” commented collaborator Lil Durk. Friday we shaking the world I promise 🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/S631LuL15s — THE VOICE (@lildurk) June 28, 2022 Despite teaming up with other artists over the past year for various collaborations, this new song will mark her first solo release since last year’s “Bet It”. You’ll have to go even further back for the last full-length project, her breakout debut album “Invasion of Privacy”, which was released in 2018.

Lately, there’s been controversy around Cardi’s husband Offset’s alleged split from Quavo and Takeoff with whom he’s part of the hugely successful rap group, Migos. Both Cardi and Offset unfollowed the pair a few weeks ago. Quavo also unfollowed Offset, while Takeoff is still following both Cardi and Offset. Offset’s exclusion from the recent release of “Hotel Room”, a single by Quavo and Takeoff, who are blood relatives, under the moniker Unc and Phew.

Last week, Quavo took to his Instagram with a post showing the rapper gifting Takeoff with a $350 000 chain featuring all three of the Migos members, a gesture which many fans found confusing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) “Happy birthday Take, you know I had to get him the 3-headed monster,” Quavo said in the video. There’s still no word on what the issue is between the Atlanta rap trio and whether or not they’ve officially split.