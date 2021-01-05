Cardi B sets the record straight on ’WAP’ not being a song for kids
Former reality TV star Cardi B who has been topping charts with her hit single WAP, won’t let her two-year-old-daughter, Kulture listen to her song.
A video of Cardi listening to the song and quickly pausing it when Kulture approaches has gone viral on social media, and one Twitter user @mo-fierce slammed Cardi for producing such a song.
She said: “So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can? @iamcardib AW OKAY! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING (sic).”
The award-winning rapper quickly responded and said she doesn’t make music for kids.
She said: “Ya needs to stop with this already! I’m not Jojo Siwa! I don’t make music for kids, I make music for adults. Parents are responsible for what their children listen too or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be (sic).”
The song, which dropped in August last year, is a history- maker. It made Cardi B the first artist in the American Music Awards’ history to win the Favourite Song Rap/Hip Hop award twice, after being honoured with the accolade for her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration.
WAP was certified platinum in the same month it was released. It was also ranked the number one debut song on the Billboard Global chart.