Cardi B sets the record straight on ’WAP’ not being a song for kids

Former reality TV star Cardi B who has been topping charts with her hit single WAP, won’t let her two-year-old-daughter, Kulture listen to her song.

A video of Cardi listening to the song and quickly pausing it when Kulture approaches has gone viral on social media, and one Twitter user @mo-fierce slammed Cardi for producing such a song.

She said: “So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can? @iamcardib AW OKAY! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING (sic).”

The award-winning rapper quickly responded and said she doesn’t make music for kids.

She said: “Ya needs to stop with this already! I’m not Jojo Siwa! I don’t make music for kids, I make music for adults. Parents are responsible for what their children listen too or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be (sic).”