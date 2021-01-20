Cardi B to pen song about not having a driving licence

Cardi B has revealed via Twitter that she's planning to write a song about "the struggle" of not having a driving licence. The 28-year-old rap star has revealed she was forced to go to bed hungry after McDonald's made a mistake with her takeaway order and because she's not able to drive, she wasn't able to return to the restaurant. Cardi - who revealed she was unhappy with her cheese-less cheeseburger - wrote on Twitter: "I’m not mad anymore cause I ate the fries .Im just mad at McDonald’s for doing that .I was finna throw that s*** on the wall. "Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license.I really wanted my McDonald’s at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn’t so I felt asleep hungry . (sic)" Subsequently, one of Cardi's followers pointed out that she's a millionaire and could've easily "made it happen".

But in response, the “WAP” hitmaker said: "Yea but I’m not going to call my driver at 4am like “ hey are you sleep ? Yea I bet you are,anyways can you get up and get me a cheeseburger from McDonald’s? [crying emoji] and the Set was knocked out! So I had no choice but to eat air. (sic)"

Despite not having a licence, Cardi previously got behind the wheel of a car to shoot an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden.

The chart-topping rapper took a driving lesson with the TV host, but complained she wasn't suited to his Range Rover.

Cardi - who actually owns numerous luxury cars even though she can't drive - said: "This car is, like, very big for me … It’s not for a girl."