Cardi B has confirmed she will release an album this year, following her hit debut album 'Invasion of Privacy', which was released in 2018. The 26-year-old rapper has revealed her second studio album will be released later this year, following her debut record 'Invasion of Privacy', which hit shelves in April 2018.

Speaking during an Instagram Live broadcast, the 'I Like It' hitmaker said: "Of course it's gonna be an album in 2019. Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that 'Invasion of Privacy' came out, but I don't know how possible that's gonna be because I feel like I'm going to be extremely, extremely busy."

'Invasion of Privacy' was one of 2018's most celebrated albums after it achieved multiplatinum status, and made Cardi the first female artist to have every track on an album certified gold or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The album was the third most streamed album of 2018 on Apple Music, and the most streamed for a female artist, whilst on Spotify, Cardi was crowned again as the most streamed female, but the album was fourth overall.

Meanwhile, the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper recently revealed she's feeling "pressure and anxiety" to deliver a second hit record, after the critical acclaim of her first release.

Responding to the news of her RIAA certification on Twitter last month, Cardi wrote: "BIG MOMMA BARDI !! Im happy my album is amazing but I got sooo much pressure and anxiety cause I know I gotta kill it with my second one (sic)"

Whilst Cardi hasn't released any new music of her own since the release of the album, she previously said she was planning on unveiling at least five new tracks, which didn't make the cut for 'Invasion Of Privacy'.

In an Instagram Live, she said at the time: "There's about five songs that I was supposed to put on 'Invasion Of Privacy' but they didn't fit and make sense. So I'm gonna put it on this project that I really want to put out on September 1st, but I'm missing like four or five songs. I got four or five songs I gotta finish for this project and I got like six features I still got to do [for other artists]."