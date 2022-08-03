Carly Rae Jepsen to release new album in October

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her new album, “The Loneliest Time”. After dropping the lead single “Western Wind” in May, the “Call Me Maybe” hitmaker has unveiled the coming collection, comprised of 13 main songs and three bonus tracks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rae Jepsen, 36, wrote on Instagram: “I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.” The songs were recorded in isolation amid the Covid-19 pandemic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) She said previously of the period of remote working: “The most awkward thing for me so far has been trying to do writing sessions over Zoom.

“You’re trying to spark creativity with, sometimes, a complete stranger. It’s just a really awkward beginning process. We’re staring at each other like, ‘Can I call you back when we each have some ideas?’ “I’m always writing, chipping away at a couple ideas here and there. Right now I would say it’s been the most successful with my guitarist Tavish (Crowe), who’s based in Canada, just because we are really used to each other’s flow and I don’t feel self-conscious sending him a voice memo, even if it sounds crap. I know he trusts that we’ll get it to the right place.” She teased that every song on the record sounds “completely different”.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “Writing songs over Zoom has been an interesting challenge. I've been working with Tavish Crowe – luckily we've been collaborators for years, so we really know each other well. “We have our own little baby quarantine album by now. “When I don't have an album immediately due, I just allow myself to experiment.

Story continues below Advertisement

“If you heard what we were making you'd be like, 'every song sounds completely different' – and that's the point.” The LP is the follow-up to 2019's “Dedicated” and its 2020 companion record “Dedicated B”. “The Loneliest Time”' is releasing on October 21.