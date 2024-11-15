Celebrating a new era: Linkin Park's 'From Zero' album launches world tour

Linkin Park has returned to the rock music scene with “From Zero”, their first album since Chester Bennington's passing in 2017. The legendary rock band’s 11-track offering features new members and a world tour to celebrate its release.

The group now comprises Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn, alongside new members Emily Armstrong, who joined the group as a co-vocalist and drummer from the critically acclaimed band Dead Sara, as well as fellow drummer Colin Brittain, who previously worked with for G Flip, Illenium and One OK Rock. Dubbed one of the most anticipated rock releases of 2024, the album was released on Friday, November 15. It features “The Emptiness Machine”, which was dropped in September. The song has since ranked as the No 1 rock song in the US, while also making it to the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart and the Alternative Airplay Chart.

It has also gathered a whopping 250 million streams so far. “Two Faced”, with the music video dropping on Wednesday, November 12, is another track from the album is “Holding nothing back, it re-ups the instantly recognisable elements of the band’s signature sound, tempering grainy distortion with chaotic turntable scratching, airtight rhymes and a cathartic chorus,” a statement read.

It added that elsewhere on the album, “Casualty” teems with unbridled aggression as the statement described it as “a militant groove-laden guitar crunch seethes atop the breakneck-paced punk beat.” The album concludes with a moment of honesty on “Good Things Go”. To celebrate the release of “From Zero”, the band will kick off their year-long world tour in Brazil on Friday, November 15. They will also perform in Saudi Arabia, Japan, the US, the UK, Germany and Argentina until November next year.

Meanwhile, a previous statement explained how Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn quietly began meeting up again in recent years. They said that rather than “trying to restart the band”, their instinct was to simply spend more time together and reconnect with the creativity and camaraderie that has been at the core of their friendship since college. “During this time, they invited various friends and cohorts to join them in the studio. Among the guests, they found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain.

“A natural chemistry drew these musicians back into its gravitational pull as they logged more and more hours in the studio,” the statement added. “It was the sound of lifelong musicians rediscovering the uncontainable energy of a new beginning once again and over this season, ‘From Zero’ was born.” About the new era, Shinoda said: “This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking.”

“It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and long-time bandmates, our friends, our family and our fans.” The group have been a resounding success since they broke into the industry in 2000 with their debut album “Hybrid Theory.” They have since dropped seven more studio albums, three live albums, four compilation albums, two remix albums, three soundtrack albums and 70 music videos.