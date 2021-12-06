Chimano of Sauti Sol releases single off upcoming EP

Celebrated style icon and all-round Kenyan entertainer Chimano, widely known as a singer and performer of the Grammy-certified Kenyan music group Sauti Sol, has released his debut solo single “Friday Feeling”. The star also released the music video to the single.

“It’s the first time I am actually putting my creativity to the test by myself and I am serving realness as we all should,” said Chimano. The feel-good freedom song produced by DTX was co-written by Chimano, Don Ngatia and Bensoul. “Friday Feeling” is the first single off his upcoming EP titled “Heavy Is The Crown”, expected to be released in early 2022.

“Going out and having fun shouldn't be an uphill task because you immediately start thinking of the inhibitions that may affect you. “’Friday Feeling’ is about embracing your body, your outfit, your crew and your hard-earned money.

“This song is about having a good time and in my case a good ass queer time. It's a feeling of freedom. “Do you, be extra, be alive and free! That’s'Friday Feeling’!” said the singer. The retro-themed, synth-pop track is a reflection of the upcoming EP’s overall theme.

“The 80s were an era where fashion, culture and music meant a lot to me and the sounds of that era have a lot to do with my inspirations,” added the star. The seven-track “Heavy Is The Crown” EP is the beginning of a new chapter for Chimano. “I needed to be myself fully because of my found conviction, and I needed to have courage to be that for others, to inspire them to see that they can also be themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WILLIS AUSTIN CHIMANO 🌈🌈🌈 (@iamchimano) “ The ’crown’ in this case is on you and me. If you go through life in kindness, standing up for your dreams and aspirations, respecting your fellow human beings and respecting the right of others to live unrestricted as long as it's not an infringement on your human rights, then you have a crown on your head. “It's hard to ignore the burdens society puts on you but by believing and focusing on yourself while being kind to others, you have crowned yourself and don't need anyone to validate that.”