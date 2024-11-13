Chris Brown’s ‘No Guidance’ hit shatters records with first diamond status

American musician Chris Brown is a certified hitmaker. The R&B superstar has achieved his first-ever Diamond certification for his hit song “No Guidance” featuring Drake. The song achieved Platinum status 11 times, officially earning it the prestigious Diamond plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The smash song was released on June 8, 2019, and has sold 11 million units. Brown took to Instagram and posted a picture of the news that he has surpassed 114.5 million RIAA certified digital sales as a lead artist in the US tying him with Beyoncé. “No distractions .. just FOCUS and PASSION,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) Brown and Drake had been known to be feuding for years, finally coming together and creating a hit song. For the music video, directed by acclaimed director Chris Robinson, the two battled out their beef in a dance battle and playfully roasted each other. The video has 484 million views on YouTube.

“No Guidance” received great success, becoming Brown's highest-charting single as a lead artist on the Billboard Hot 100 since "Forever". The song won three Soul Train Music Awards and received a nomination for Best R&B Song at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Brown’s 2019 single “Under The Influence,” originally from his “Indigo” album, has reached Platinum status five times.