Ciara collaborates with Chris Brown on new single, tweeps share mixed reacts

Ciara announced on Wednesday night that she had teamed up with controversial R&B star Chris Brown for her new single, ‘How We Roll’, which official drops on Friday. Ciara made the announcement with a video from behind the scenes at the shoot for the single artwork.

The video shows Brown resting his head on Ciara’s shoulder as the song plays in the background. “CiCi X Breezy. How We Roll 8/4. Pre Save vydia.lnk.to/HowWeRoll!!😏🫶🏽,” she shared. Brown also shared the video on his Instagram page.

CiCi X Breezy. How We Roll 8/4.

Pre Save https://t.co/QZMUtBqwXM!!😏🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/jlQ9wna3hZ — Ciara (@ciara) August 2, 2023 ‘How We Roll’ was co-produced by South African-based Zimbabwean producer Mr Kamera. “I’m celebrating the news,” Mr Kamera wrote on Instagram. “When it’s God’s time”. Social media has been divided about the new collaboration given Brown’s history of abuse towards women:

@ambular_93 questioned the choice: “Every time an artist(especially female) collab with this man, I wonder how they’re going to explain it to their children. How do you explain to them that you don’t care about his long rap sheet or his victims because he can dance and carry a tune?” Every time an artist(especially female) collab with this man, I wonder how they’re going to explain it to their children. How do you explain to them that you don’t care about his long rap sheet or his victims because he can dance and carry a tune? — this barbie supports the SAG & WGA strikes (@ambular_93) August 2, 2023

@moiciaratoo added, “I think I know why I’m so excited for this Ciara & Chris Brown record. It’s been a long time since two of of our top entertainers of this calibre have worked together for the culture. We love this, we want this, & we NEED this! I hope you guys show up & show out for CICI & CB ❤️” I think I know why I’m so excited for this Ciara & Chris Brown record. It’s been a long time since two of of our top entertainers of this caliber have worked together for the culture. We love this, we want this, & we NEED this! I hope you guys show up & show out for CICI & CB ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gXHUdyaEsH — Moíciara (@moiciaratoo) August 3, 2023

@marcdeshaun_ added, “This Ciara and Chris Brown single is so important. They were literally my hero’s as a child. 🫶🏾 this video is so throwback 😭😭” This Ciara and Chris Brown single is so important. They were literally my hero’s as a child. 🫶🏾 this video is so throwback 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PwEv9SyEga — ᴍᴀʀᴄ ᴅᴇsʜᴀᴜɴ 💎 (@marcdeshaun_) August 3, 2023