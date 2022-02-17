Coachella and Stagecoach ditch Covid-19 entry requirements

Coachella and Stagecoach attendees won't be required to follow Covid19 precautions. Organisers of the world-famous festivals, which take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California between April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24, and April 29 to May 1, respectively, have confirmed festival-goers will not have to be vaccinated against coronavirus, test negative or wear face coverings.

A tweet on the official Stagecoach account read: "Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines. Visit http://stagecoachfestival.com for more info." Both the Coachella and Stagecoach websites state that: “There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to Covid-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to Covid-19.”

The rules for entry are subject to change, depending on the Covid-19 situation in the US. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West will headline this year's Coachella festival. The extravaganza, fully titled the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, is set to return for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One Direction star Harry will headline both Fridays, on April 15 and 22, and Billie will be the main act on the Saturdays (April 16 and 23). Kanye - who is officially on the bill as Ye, his legal name - will close both weekends on Sunday 17 and 24. Other artists who will perform at the festival include Lil Baby, Big Sean, and Black Coffee, who will play on the two Fridays.