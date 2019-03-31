Jonathan Butler performs at the Cap Town International Jazz Festival at the CTICC. Picture: IOL Lifestyle

South African rapper and poet Sho Madjozi, LA-based Neo-Soul trio Moonchild, SA jazz legend Jonathan Butler and Flamenco and salsa group,The Gipsy Kings are some of the memorable acts from this year’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) Saturday night edition. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the two-day annual festival was one for the books once again. The festival not only focuses on the jazz genre but includes other music genres as well such as alternative R&B, rap and electronic sounds.

Madjozi, who sings in a combination of her mother tongue Tsonga and English, was an energy ball on stage, delighting fans with her colourful traditional Xitsonga-inspired outfits and dance moves as the crowd sang along to her popular hits "Huku" and "Wakanda Forever"

South Africa's first all-female big band. The Lady Day Big Band was easily the best dressed band of the night with their bright red dresses and a printed red and white suit worn by the conductor.

Their performance was a guaranteed sing-along, with their nostalgic set that included Mafikizolo’s "Ndihamba Nawe" and "Destiny" by Malaika.

To pay tribute to the late Oliver Mtukudzi, who was supposed to perform at the festival but passed away in January this year, the jazz organisers dedicated an hour long set from different artists which included singer Vusi Mahlasela, Berita and Maduvha Madima, which celebrated his musical life.

Their message: The spirit of Mtukudzi will live on and it should be celebrated in Africa and around the world.

"The Voice SA" season two winner Craig Lucas, ,made his CTIJF debut at the Bassline stage. Opening with his hit single Heart Exposed, Lucas gave a stellar vocal performance along with his two background singers. He also gave us a teaser of two songs titled "Anti Social”and “Energy," which will be in his upcoming sophomore album.

The Moses Molelekawa stage featured one of the best surprises of the festival. Straight from Angola N'daka Yo Wini impressed with his different take and fusion of jazz and the traditional Angolan sound. Accompanied by his band, the singer started his set off with a chant which created an eerie setting for the rest of the set.

The overall mood of the festival was relaxed with lots of lovers in sight and friends attending in small groups. Consisting of a lifestyle element to it as well, festival-goers had the opportunity to shop for some of the best local fashion from luxury menswear and women's wear brand Fabiani and from the Wear SA pop up store.

In between shows, pop by the @wearsouthafrica stand for some shopping. There are a number of cool local brands on sale.#CTIJF2019#CTIJF#WeLoveIndy pic.twitter.com/yMfPcLGqXK — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 30, 2019

VIP guests and dignitaries mingled in all inclusive hospitality lounges.