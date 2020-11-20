Davido talks about how why he's not prepared to pay for collaborations

Nigerian superstar Davido stopped by “The Dotty Show” on Apple Music 1 recently where he spoke about the pitfalls of flying economy, his joy at finally securing his Instagram handle, going to school with Oritse Williams of JLS and why he's not prepared to pay for collaborations - even if Stevie Wonder asked. Commenting on what he would go if Stevie Wonder asked for money for a collaboration, the “Assurance” hitmaker said, “Listen, let me tell you. With Stevie, okay, Stevie Wonder's a legend, of course. “If he met me, he wouldn't do it. He would want to do it off the jump. But with labels, there's always maybe a little fee, like some lawyer fee, lawyer fees and stuff like that to get the paperwork done. “But outside of that, nah, we not doing none of that… Yo, right now, I'm charging American artists for songs. I am. “I'm charging American artists for songs right now. Two American artists done pay me $70 000 (R1 million) for a verse”.

The star recently released the audio and visual to his brand new single “So Crazy,” featuring one of Atlanta’s finest rappers Lil Baby. The song is taken from his third studio album “A Better Time”.

Produced by Nick Papz and Xander, “So Crazy” sees Davido adopting a staccato flow which combines perfectly with his fellow Atlanta-born artist Lil Baby.

The visuals were directed by David Wept and shot in Los Angeles. “I’ve known Lil Baby for quite a while, and I think it’s important that I point this out: when you are collaborating on a record, you need to make sure that the relationship is good outside of music.

“I feel like that is when you make the best music.” Davido said.

Speaking on finally Davido getting his name for his Instagram handle, the star said it was a long eight-year battle. “I didn't have to use no money or none of that.

“Even though over the eight years, I used to tell the dude (who had his name as an Instagram handle) like, "Yo, I'll pay you for the name," but the dude was Brazilian. He didn't even understand English.

“He just used to read it and to be like… It was crazy…This time last week I just searched, and I didn't see him anymore. I called Instagram, and I got the name”, he said.