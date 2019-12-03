Joyous Celebration performed songs from their "23" album at a packed Grand West Arena. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

As the decade wraps up, Deezer, the global music streaming service, reveals the songs, artists and albums that South Africans listened to the most in 2019. Streaming stats show that Mzansi listeners love music from local artists such as Joyous Celebration, Nasty C, Prince Kaybee and Mlindo The Vocalist.

"Emakhaya" the debut album from singer-songwriter Mlindo The Vocalist has made its mark by claiming the top spot for the most streamed album overall by South African Deezer users in 2019.

Overall, Halsey’s hit "Without Me" was South Africa’s most streamed track of the year, while Ed Sheeran was the most streamed artist in the country and the world.

Across the globe Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish were top female favourites. Ariana had the biggest plays of all female artists, but fans have made Billie’s stunning "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" the most played international album.