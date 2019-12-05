Demi Lovato sent her fans into overdrive on Wednesday night as she appeared to tease new music is imminent.
The 27-year-old singer is known to be working on her first album since 2017's "Tell Me You Love Me", and on Wednesday she teased fans that she will be singing the next time "they hear" from her.
Demi simply posted a black screen on her Instagram profile, with the caption: "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing.... (sic)"
The likes of Ashley Graham, Millie Bobby Brown and Demi's boyfriend Austin Wilson have all commented on the post sharing their excitement at the prospect of new music.
Model Ashley commented with the hands in the air emoji, a love heart and clapping hands.