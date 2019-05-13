Demi Lovato. Picture: Instagram

Pop star Demi Lovato has revealed via Instagram that she's hired Scooter Braun as her new manager. The 26-year-old pop star - who suffered a drug overdose in July last year - has taken to her Instagram account to announce she's now joined forces with Scooter, who is well-known for having represented the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

She wrote on the photo-sharing website: "GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn't be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let's DO THIS!!!!!! (sic)"

In late 2018, meanwhile, Demi revealed she felt "sober and grateful to be alive" after her overdose.

The pop star - who spent time in rehab after she was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home - reassured fans she was fine but also asked for some space.

She wrote on Twitter: "I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME...

"I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f**king much thank you (sic)."