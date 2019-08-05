Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé. Picture: Beyonce.com

Destiny's Child are in talks for a major reunion to mark their 20th anniversary in 2020 with a tour and new music said to be on the cards. A source has claimed Beyoncé and her bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland are plotting a major run of shows in 2020 to mark their 20th anniversary - and there is also rumours of new music on the horizon.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Beyoncé has been desperate to get the girls back together with her in the studio.

"She can't think of a better time than 2020, when they will be marking two decades as one of the world's biggest all-female groups.

"She saw the success of the Spice Girls tour and wants to replicate that, but far bigger and better.

"Beyoncé has been meeting with Kelly and Michelle and discussing what they can do.

"It's early days but they want to record new music and put it out alongside some of their biggest hits.

"Then they want to do a tour which will be short enough for them to fit it into their schedules, but big enough to make sure all their fans can make a date to see them.

"As well as going around the US they want to play dates in Europe, including the UK.

"They are one of the very few groups where love for them has only grown since they went on hiatus in 2006, so the demand is massive."

The Survivor" hitmakers - who split up in 2006 - reunited for two special greatest hits medley sets during Beyonce's Coachella headline slots at the Indio festival in April 2018.

Each member has had a successful solo career, with Beyonce, 37, having put out six solo albums and recently voicing Nala in Disney's "The Lion King" remake, as well as releasing the soundtrack LP "The Lion King: The Gift".

Whilst Michelle, 39, and Kelly, 38, have respectively released four studio albums.