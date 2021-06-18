Diana Ross' first album in 15 years set for September release

Diana Ross has shared details of her first album in 15 years, titled "Thank You". "Thank You" is the follow-up to Ross's 2006 album "I Love You", and was recorded entirely in her home studio during the pandemic, BBC.com.

Due for release in September, this will be Ross's 25th solo studio album and 43rd overall. "This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love," the 77-year-old veteran singer said in a statement. "I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," she added.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Ross said: “Thank You” is my new single and my new album will be released in September. I’m so excited. Listen for it! #dianarossthankyou.“ “Thank You” is my new single and my new album will be released in September. I’m so excited. Listen for it! #dianarossthankyou pic.twitter.com/aQyVqn1fcf — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) June 17, 2021 The title track, released on Friday, is a gospel-pop number that recalls the star's Motown years. A press release said the album "offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness" and that "with its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together".