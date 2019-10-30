Sean 'Diddy' Combs considers himself to be in "semi-retirement" from music.
The "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker has confessed he's not actively making music at the moment, because if he was, he'd be on all the top ten records.
He said: "To be honest, I've been in semi-retirement. If you don't see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I'm not making music."
And the 49-year-old rapper confesses he is "contemplating" if there is a role for him in music anymore.
After revealing he was bringing back his TV talent show search, "Making The Band", back, he added to Rolling Stone magazine: "I'm contemplating, 'Is there a role for me in music now?' I just know that for me, I would only be able to sign legends.