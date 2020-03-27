Diplo hails queer artists for changing the music landscape

Diplo says queer artists deserve all the credit for transforming the music landscape with their "fearlessness" across multiple genres.

The 41-year-old DJ-and-producer has opened up about how the LGBTQI+ community deserve all the credit for breaking down "walls" and channeling "fearlessness" in many musical genres and for "taking all the risks because there's nothing to lose". In interview for the May issue of Attitude magazine - of which he and collaborator Orville Peck are the cover stars - Diplo said: "It's always been the queer artists that have changed the way music exists. "The original guys who were creating hip-hop were queer. "House music, Baltimore Club, New Orleans bounce music - every time there's a genre that falls out of nothing, it's always been kind of like the queer scene that created that. "It's always been in the underground.

"It's like 'Vogue' that Madonna put out, and she's always shown respect and love, but it's always been the queer community who have to scratch it out of nothing.

"I think that's back to the fearlessness because when you have that energy -- the masculine energy, the feminine -- you're taking all the risks because there's nothing to lose.

"I think it might be challenging for some straight men, but for queer artists it's kind of second nature. They're able to go wherever they want and, like I said, there's no walls."

The Major Lazer and Silk City star also opened up about channelling his emotions into his creative output and how the artists he's worked with who are "almost losing their minds" are "the strongest creators".

He said: "I think the more you have to deal with your emotions, like the heavier they are, you're going to have a stronger sense of being a creator and creating.

"The people I meet that are the strongest creators, they're always teetering on, like almost losing their minds ... I've always found that, too, in myself. "Of course I deal with loneliness. I deal with emotion all the time.

"I channel, I write lyrics as well for others. "

The "Electricity" hitmaker admitted that you have to also "find a fine line" between pouring your emotions out and actually seeking help for your problems.

He explained: "Some of the songs I've worked on, I do find it a fine line to balance how far can you go, and how far do you have to go to seek help even for your problems.

"I think it's something we could talk about as well."

However, he added: "But I do find a level of emotional instability and a level of creativity being hand-in-hand."