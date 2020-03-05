Dixie Chicks announce first album for 14 years

Dixie Chicks are returning with a new album, "Gaslighter", their first record for 14 years.

The US country band will drop their hotly-anticipated eighth studio album "Gaslighter" on May 1st, and they released the titular single from the record on Wednesday.

Dixie Chicks' new album has been co-produced by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jack Antonoff, and is the "There's Your Trouble" hitmakers' first album since 2006's "Taking the Long Way".

Speaking about the new single, band member Emily Strayer told Beats Radio 1: "It was the first song we wrote with Jack Antonoff.

"At the time we thought we thought we were gonna write with a bunch of different people and get different producers and we wrote with him and we're like, he needs to produce it and this needs to be the sound for this album 'cause it was just, he blew us away and ... it was such a fun song to start with."