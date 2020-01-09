DJ Khaled has revealed the full track-listing for the upcoming "Bad Boys For Life" soundtrack LP, which he is overseeing production on.
The "No Brainer" hitmaker is overseeing the movie's accompanying record, which features tracks by the likes of The Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin, Jaden Smith, Rick Ross and Meek Mill, and announced its release date of January 17.
Alongside the track-listing, he wrote on Instagram: #WETHEBEST x #BADBOYS! 2020!! As CEO of @wethebestmusic I'm honored to have the official @badboys soundtrack on @wethebestmusic as this is the first release from @wethebestmusic of 2020 with more to come this year! Get ready Jan 17th!
@wethebestmusic @epicrecords
Bless up @willsmith @martinlawrence @adilelarbi @fallahbilall @jerrybruckheimer (sic)"