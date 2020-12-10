Doja Cat apologised to Plini for sampling 'Handmade Cities' without asking permission

Doja Cat sent a string of voice notes apologising to Australian musician Plini after her MTV European Music Awards performance of “Say So” which used part of his song. The 25-year-old rapper turned her mega-hit “Say So” into a rock anthem for her performance at the MTV European Music Awards last month. However, she went viral when fans of the 28-year-old Australian musician took to Twitter to call her out for the use of his 2016 track “Handmade Cities”. In a new interview, Plini has admitted he found the whole thing "hilarious" at the time and revealed that he subsequently received a string of voice messages from Doja stating how sorry she was. He told MusicRadar: “I made a comment on Twitter, not really accusing anyone of anything but just because I thought it was funny … and then it turned into this whole thing.

“I suppose the fans really did all the work, they had all the outrage on my behalf. I was just sitting back wondering what the f*** was happening and finding it hilarious.”

Insisting there is no bad blood between them, he added: “The best part of all this is that I woke up one day with a string of voice messages from her in my DMs, saying sorry and that she wished she’d known about all of this and wished they could have credited me properly, and also praising my song and thanking me for being nice about it.”

Plini had put out the following statement at the time, which read: "The lack of prior communication about it or proper credit upon release is disappointing but not particularly surprising in a sector of the industry that is usually more interested in clout than creativity (it’s being sorted now, but would have been cooler a million views ago).”