Doja Cat: Female rappers are seen as less than smart

The 25-year-old star believes rappers like herself are often unfairly judged on their appearance and by what they wear.

She told Power 106: "When you dress up like you are going on a night out in Miami and you have a little skirt on and a little bikini on, you show a lot of skin, you’re very sexy, you do this and you rap about f****** people and you’re doing all this stuff… People will put you in a category and for them to be comfortable, they’ll make it seem like you are not very smart, you are just a girl who is just a rapper.

"You don’t have a great sense of humour maybe, or you’re stuck up … like female rappers are vapid or less than smart, I feel that’s how they’re looked at."

The “Juicy” hitmaker initially began experimenting with music in her bedroom. But contrary to her outgoing personality these days, she was very shy and self-conscious at the time.