Country legend Dolly Parton keen to rap it up with Lil Nas on 'Old Town Road'. Picture: Reuters.

Dolly Parton has teased an "Old Town Road" remix after Lil Nas X said he wanted her on the track. After Lil Nas X revealed he was a huge fan of the country music legend and was hoping to get her to record a version of his hit, Parton took to Twitter to imply it could happen.

Lil Nas tweeted: "y'all think I can get Dolly Parton and Megan thee stallion on a old town road remix? (sic)"

Parton replied by quoting Lil Nas' tweet and adding a horse and unicorn emoji, along with tweeting a picture of a pink horse alongside a brown and a black one.

The delighted rapper then quoted Parton's tweet and wrote "YEE YEE GANG!". He also added three horse emojis and a pink heart.

Lil Nas' hit song featured Billy Ray Cyrus and was followed by a Diplo remix and last week, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey added their vocals to the track.

Lil Nas, 20, has a direct connection to Parton, 73, as she is godmother to Cyrus's daughter Miley.

"Old Town Road" topped the charts for 14 weeks in America and beat Eminem's "Lose Yourself" to the title of the longest-running number one hip-hop tune in the country.

The song's success led to the rapper join Miley and her dad on stage at Glastonbury for a performance of the track and he also recently jumped on stage with Cardi B at Wireless in London for a duet.

The song features a sample of the instrumental piece "34 Ghosts IV" by industrial rockers Nine Inch Nails, with the band members receiving songwriting and production credits, and the beat was bought for $35 by Lil Nas.